AVN 63.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.61%)
BAFL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
BOP 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
CNERGY 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.44%)
DFML 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
DGKC 44.65 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.96%)
EPCL 50.20 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.68%)
FCCL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.04%)
FFL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
FLYNG 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.55%)
GGL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
HUBC 67.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.46%)
KAPCO 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
LOTCHEM 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.13%)
MLCF 26.46 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.38%)
NETSOL 74.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.72%)
OGDC 83.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.25%)
PAEL 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
PIBTL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
PPL 64.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
PRL 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.15%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.92%)
SNGP 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1%)
TELE 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
TPLP 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.77%)
TRG 107.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.69%)
UNITY 12.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.69%)
BR100 4,043 Decreased By -6.2 (-0.15%)
BR30 14,442 Decreased By -21.9 (-0.15%)
KSE100 39,807 Decreased By -28.8 (-0.07%)
KSE30 14,807 Decreased By -26.5 (-0.18%)
Ousted execs sue Twitter for job-related legal bills

AFP Published 11 Apr, 2023 11:11am
SAN FRANCISCO: Three top Twitter executives who were sacked by Elon Musk last year when he took over the social media company filed suit on Monday, seeking to be reimbursed for costs of litigation, investigations and congressional inquiries related to their former jobs.

Ex-CEO Parag Agrawal, along with the company’s former chief legal and financial officers, claim in the suit that they are owed a total of more than $1 million, and that Twitter is legally bound to pay them.

Twitter responded to an AFP request for comment with a poop emoji, as has become its practice.

The court filing outlined numerous expenses related to inquiries by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Department of Justice (DOJ), but does not include details on the nature of the investigations or whether they are still ongoing.

Agrawal and then-chief financial officer Ned Segal provided testimony to the SEC last year and “have continued to engage with federal authorities,” according to court documents.

The SEC is investigating whether Musk complied with securities rules when he amassed Twitter shares.

Former Twitter chief legal officer Vijaya Gadde was called on to take part in a US congressional hearing about big tech and free speech following Musk’s release late last year of so-called “Twitter Files” related to the site’s content moderation.

Elon Musk puts Twitter’s value at just $20 billion

Gadde was also named as a defendant in a lawsuit by a man who claimed he was “doxed” at Twitter as a white supremacist, the filing said.

Musked terminated Agrawal, Gadde and Segal from their posts in late October after closing his contentious $44 billion takeover of Twitter.

The three former executives argue that Twitter is bound by agreements to reimburse them, but has done no more than acknowledge it received their invoices.

After taking over Twitter, Musk quickly slashed the ranks of employees, with the cuts so broad it raised concerns about the platform’s stability and its ability to fight misinformation and other abuse.

Complaints have also been filed accusing Twitter of not paying rent or other bills as Musk follows on a vow to “cut costs like crazy.”

Meanwhile, market trackers say advertising revenue has plunged at Twitter due to concerns over misinformation and hateful content flourishing as Musk dials back moderation efforts.

Twitter Elon Musk US Securities and Exchange Commission Vijaya Gadde US Department of Justice Ned Segal Agrawal

