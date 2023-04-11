Four killed, 8 injured in Kentucky bank shooting

LOUISVILLE, (United States): Four people were killed and at least eight others injured Monday in a shooting targeting a bank in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, according to US police who said the suspect — believed to be an ex-employee — died in the assault.

Police said calls had come in around 8:30 am (1230 GMT) for an “active aggressor” at the Old National Bank in Louisville, the largest city in the southern state, and that officers were on the scene within “minutes.”

Officers “encountered the suspect almost immediately, still firing gun shots,” Louisville police deputy chief Paul Humphrey told a press conference, adding that the shooter had died at the scene.

“We’re trying to confirm if that suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound or was killed by officers,” Humphrey said.

At least four other people were killed in the bank and eight were being treated for injuries at University of Louisville hospital, including two officers who were wounded in the exchange of gunfire, Humphrey added.

Police had initially given a death toll of five, but subsequently clarified that that figure included the shooter.

Two people were in critical condition, including one of the officers.

“It is clear from the officers’ response that they absolutely saved people’s lives,” said Humphrey.

Police were working to identify the victims, as well as establish the shooter’s link to the bank.