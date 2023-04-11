AVN 63.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.16%)
BAFL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.49%)
BOP 3.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.15%)
DFML 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
DGKC 43.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.06%)
EPCL 49.89 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.85%)
FCCL 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.78%)
FFL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.3%)
FLYNG 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
GGL 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.26%)
HUBC 67.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.96%)
KAPCO 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KEL 2.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.47%)
LOTCHEM 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.35%)
MLCF 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.11%)
NETSOL 74.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.53%)
OGDC 83.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.26%)
PAEL 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PIBTL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
PPL 65.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.96%)
PRL 12.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.14%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.91%)
SNGP 40.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.77%)
TELE 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.25%)
TPLP 14.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.97%)
TRG 108.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.25%)
UNITY 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.23%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,050 Decreased By -24.4 (-0.6%)
BR30 14,464 Decreased By -130.8 (-0.9%)
KSE100 39,836 Decreased By -213.8 (-0.53%)
KSE30 14,833 Decreased By -81.8 (-0.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Four killed, 8 injured in Kentucky bank shooting

AFP Published 11 Apr, 2023 03:44am
Follow us

LOUISVILLE, (United States): Four people were killed and at least eight others injured Monday in a shooting targeting a bank in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, according to US police who said the suspect — believed to be an ex-employee — died in the assault.

Police said calls had come in around 8:30 am (1230 GMT) for an “active aggressor” at the Old National Bank in Louisville, the largest city in the southern state, and that officers were on the scene within “minutes.”

Officers “encountered the suspect almost immediately, still firing gun shots,” Louisville police deputy chief Paul Humphrey told a press conference, adding that the shooter had died at the scene.

“We’re trying to confirm if that suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound or was killed by officers,” Humphrey said.

At least four other people were killed in the bank and eight were being treated for injuries at University of Louisville hospital, including two officers who were wounded in the exchange of gunfire, Humphrey added.

Police had initially given a death toll of five, but subsequently clarified that that figure included the shooter.

Two people were in critical condition, including one of the officers.

“It is clear from the officers’ response that they absolutely saved people’s lives,” said Humphrey.

Police were working to identify the victims, as well as establish the shooter’s link to the bank.

US police University of Louisville hospital Paul Humphrey

Comments

1000 characters

Four killed, 8 injured in Kentucky bank shooting

Dar tables money bill to fund elections in Punjab, KP

Hajj 2023: ECC approves $163m additional forex requirement

Internal issues, repeal of rules affect Nepra’s performance

HSR wants ‘mechanism’ to prevent capacity payment deductions

Planned 600MW solar power plant: PMO ‘compels’ ministry to make Rs930m available

4 dead, 15 injured in blast at Quetta market

Airports at Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad: IFC team assessing prospects for outsourcing of services

ST through power bills: Only 0.133m retailers file tax returns

IMF agreement to be inked soon, reiterates Dar in National Assembly

Country-specific licensing documentation a must: Google tightens the noose around loan apps’ operators

Read more stories