Country’s uplift linked to enforcement of Constitution: NA speaker

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf said on Monday that passage of the consensus-based 1973 Constitution is a memorable moment in the political history of Pakistan and the principles outlined in the document reflect an Islamic, federal, democratic and parliamentary Pakistan.

These were the same principles that were outlined by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in his first address to the first Constituent Assembly of Pakistan on 11th August 1948, he added.

He said that 10th April 1973 is an unforgettable day in Pakistan’s political history when the nation was blessed with a parliamentary, federal and consensus-based Constitution.

While paying tribute to the leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, he said that it was his political maturity and sagaciousness which blessed the nation with this sacred document. He said that the Constitution is a unique model of national unity and political consensus.

He maintained that the prosperity and development of Pakistan are interlinked with the implementation of the true spirit of democratic, federal, Islamic and consensus-based Constitution.

He added, “This day is to acknowledge the political maturity and sagaciousness of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto whose political wisdom blessed this nation with the 1973 Constitution.”

He expressed these views while inaugurating “Yadgar-e-Dastoor” - constitutional Monument in Islamabad on Monday.

While highlighting the significance of the Constitution, he said that 10th April should be celebrated as national day like the 14th August. He also said the construction of the constitutional monument of Pakistan is a very important and positive step. He appreciated the tireless efforts of former chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani and his entire committee to build the Constitution monument.

He further said that “Bagh-e-Dastur” would also be constructed along with the memorial to be constructed at D-Chowk on the Dastur Highway. The construction of this garden will not only provide a beautiful recreation place to the citizens but will also provide a sufficient justification for the visitors of Islamabad to visit the Constitution Memorial.

He said that building a constitution monument would spread awareness among the young generation. He said that this monument would reflect the glorious history and those of political elites whose hard work and political insight blessed Pakistan with the Constitution. He said that this is the only document which reflects federalism, meaningful democracy, Islamic identity, individual freedom, and the rule of law.

Later, he along with Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting and former Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani and other Parliamentarians visited the Monument of Unsung Heroes who sacrificed their lives for constitutional supremacy.

Furthermore, a commemorative postal stamp, a pictorial exhibition to reflect each moment of constitution making, exhibition of original script of the Constitution and books exhibition in connection with the golden jubilee celebration were also inaugurated by Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf.

