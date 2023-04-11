AVN 63.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.16%)
BAFL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.49%)
BOP 3.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.15%)
DFML 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
DGKC 43.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.06%)
EPCL 49.89 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.85%)
FCCL 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.78%)
FFL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.3%)
FLYNG 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
GGL 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.26%)
HUBC 67.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.96%)
KAPCO 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KEL 2.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.47%)
LOTCHEM 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.35%)
MLCF 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.11%)
NETSOL 74.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.53%)
OGDC 83.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.26%)
PAEL 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PIBTL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
PPL 65.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.96%)
PRL 12.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.14%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.91%)
SNGP 40.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.77%)
TELE 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.25%)
TPLP 14.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.97%)
TRG 108.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.25%)
UNITY 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.23%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,050 Decreased By -24.4 (-0.6%)
BR30 14,464 Decreased By -130.8 (-0.9%)
KSE100 39,836 Decreased By -213.8 (-0.53%)
KSE30 14,833 Decreased By -81.8 (-0.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Country’s uplift linked to enforcement of Constitution: NA speaker

Recorder Report Published 11 Apr, 2023 03:44am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf said on Monday that passage of the consensus-based 1973 Constitution is a memorable moment in the political history of Pakistan and the principles outlined in the document reflect an Islamic, federal, democratic and parliamentary Pakistan.

These were the same principles that were outlined by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in his first address to the first Constituent Assembly of Pakistan on 11th August 1948, he added.

He said that 10th April 1973 is an unforgettable day in Pakistan’s political history when the nation was blessed with a parliamentary, federal and consensus-based Constitution.

While paying tribute to the leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, he said that it was his political maturity and sagaciousness which blessed the nation with this sacred document. He said that the Constitution is a unique model of national unity and political consensus.

He maintained that the prosperity and development of Pakistan are interlinked with the implementation of the true spirit of democratic, federal, Islamic and consensus-based Constitution.

He added, “This day is to acknowledge the political maturity and sagaciousness of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto whose political wisdom blessed this nation with the 1973 Constitution.”

He expressed these views while inaugurating “Yadgar-e-Dastoor” - constitutional Monument in Islamabad on Monday.

While highlighting the significance of the Constitution, he said that 10th April should be celebrated as national day like the 14th August. He also said the construction of the constitutional monument of Pakistan is a very important and positive step. He appreciated the tireless efforts of former chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani and his entire committee to build the Constitution monument.

He further said that “Bagh-e-Dastur” would also be constructed along with the memorial to be constructed at D-Chowk on the Dastur Highway. The construction of this garden will not only provide a beautiful recreation place to the citizens but will also provide a sufficient justification for the visitors of Islamabad to visit the Constitution Memorial.

He said that building a constitution monument would spread awareness among the young generation. He said that this monument would reflect the glorious history and those of political elites whose hard work and political insight blessed Pakistan with the Constitution. He said that this is the only document which reflects federalism, meaningful democracy, Islamic identity, individual freedom, and the rule of law.

Later, he along with Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting and former Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani and other Parliamentarians visited the Monument of Unsung Heroes who sacrificed their lives for constitutional supremacy.

Furthermore, a commemorative postal stamp, a pictorial exhibition to reflect each moment of constitution making, exhibition of original script of the Constitution and books exhibition in connection with the golden jubilee celebration were also inaugurated by Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

National Assembly Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah Raja Pervez Ashraf Zulfikar Ali Bhutto

Comments

1000 characters

Country’s uplift linked to enforcement of Constitution: NA speaker

Dar tables money bill to fund elections in Punjab, KP

Hajj 2023: ECC approves $163m additional forex requirement

Internal issues, repeal of rules affect Nepra’s performance

HSR wants ‘mechanism’ to prevent capacity payment deductions

Planned 600MW solar power plant: PMO ‘compels’ ministry to make Rs930m available

4 dead, 15 injured in blast at Quetta market

Airports at Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad: IFC team assessing prospects for outsourcing of services

ST through power bills: Only 0.133m retailers file tax returns

IMF agreement to be inked soon, reiterates Dar in National Assembly

Country-specific licensing documentation a must: Google tightens the noose around loan apps’ operators

Read more stories