Babar Azam will remain captain for NZ series: Sethi

LAHORE: Dispelling the rumors about skipper of national cricket team, PCB management committee chairman Najam Sethi said on Monday that Babar Azam will lead the national team in the upcoming series against New Zealand.

Sethi, however, said that appointing the captain of the team is the discretion of the chairman. Babar will remain captain for NZ series and added that he has decided to proceed with this decision after consulting with selectors, director of cricket and head coach.

Initially, the selection committees of Shahid Afridi and Haroon Rashid had suggested a change in leadership, he continued, but later on the selector advised not to change the captain. Now we should all support Babar Azam.

Taking to twitter, Najam Sethi wrote, “For months media and cricketing circles have been discussing pros and cons of retaining Babar Azam as captain in all formats of the game. Since this decision is ultimately Chairman’s, I have sought views of Selection Committees headed by Shahid Afridi and now Haroon Rashid. Both Committees thought matter merited discussion but both later came to the conclusion that the status quo should be retained. I have subsequently publicly stated this position. In the final analysis my decision will be subject to the success or failure of status quo.”

Sethi said, “I will also be guided by what the Selectors and Director Cricket Operations and Head Coach have to say going forward. I expect they will be in the best position to advise me. Therefore, we should support Babar and not make matter controversial in interests of national team.”

Moreover, the tickets for the fourth and fifth T20 Internationals and the five One-Day Internationals between Pakistan and New Zealand will be available online from today.

The cricket fans can log on to pcb.bookme.pk to buy the tickets. The PCB has once again set affordable prices so the cricket lovers in Rawalpindi and Karachi can watch their stars in action. Tickets for the last two T20Is at Rawalpindi are priced at Rs 500 for Premium enclosures (Miran Bakhsh, Shoaib Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir and Yasir Arafat) and at Rs 1,000 for VIP enclosures (Imran Khan, Javed Akhtar, Azhar Mehmood and Javed Miandad). The third-floor gallery for the two matches on April 20 and 24 is available at Rs 3,500. The tickets for the first two ODIs on April 27 and 29 at the Pindi Cricket Stadium will be available for Rs 300 (Premium enclosure), Rs 500 (VIP enclosure) and Rs 3,000 (third floor gallery).

