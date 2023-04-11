KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (April 10, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 39,835.90 High: 40,183.81 Low: 39,815.57 Net Change: 213.75 Volume (000): 34,495 Value (000): 1,443,098 Makt Cap (000) 1,472,138,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,557.87 NET CH (-) 4.21 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,838.04 NET CH (-) 51.35 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,155.47 NET CH (-) 25.65 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,043.03 NET CH (-) 53.27 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,885.10 NET CH (-) 28.56 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,095.67 NET CH (-) 34.94 ------------------------------------ As on: 10-April-2023 ====================================

