KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (April 10, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 39,835.90
High: 40,183.81
Low: 39,815.57
Net Change: 213.75
Volume (000): 34,495
Value (000): 1,443,098
Makt Cap (000) 1,472,138,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,557.87
NET CH (-) 4.21
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,838.04
NET CH (-) 51.35
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,155.47
NET CH (-) 25.65
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,043.03
NET CH (-) 53.27
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,885.10
NET CH (-) 28.56
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,095.67
NET CH (-) 34.94
------------------------------------
As on: 10-April-2023
====================================
