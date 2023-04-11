AVN 63.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.16%)
BAFL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.49%)
BOP 3.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.15%)
DFML 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
DGKC 43.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.06%)
EPCL 49.89 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.85%)
FCCL 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.78%)
FFL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.3%)
FLYNG 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
GGL 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.26%)
HUBC 67.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.96%)
KAPCO 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KEL 2.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.47%)
LOTCHEM 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.35%)
MLCF 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.11%)
NETSOL 74.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.53%)
OGDC 83.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.26%)
PAEL 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PIBTL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
PPL 65.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.96%)
PRL 12.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.14%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.91%)
SNGP 40.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.77%)
TELE 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.25%)
TPLP 14.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.97%)
TRG 108.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.25%)
UNITY 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.23%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,050 Decreased By -24.4 (-0.6%)
BR30 14,464 Decreased By -130.8 (-0.9%)
KSE100 39,836 Decreased By -213.8 (-0.53%)
KSE30 14,833 Decreased By -81.8 (-0.55%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 11 Apr, 2023 03:44am
KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Tri-Pack Films Limited           4-Apr-23    10-Apr-23      50% (F)        31-03-2023      10-Apr-23
JS Investments Limited           6-Apr-23    12-Apr-23      NIL                            12-Apr-23
Unilever Pakistan Foods 
Limited                          10-Apr-23   12-Apr-23      NIL                            12-Apr-23
Zephyr Textiles Limited #        5-Apr-23    13-Apr-23                                     13-Apr-23
Lotte Chemical Pakistan 
Limited                          7-Apr-23    13-Apr-23      20% (F)        5-Apr-23        13-Apr-23
EFU General Insurance 
Limited                          8-Apr-23    14-Apr-23      55% (F)        6-Apr-23        14-Apr-23
Nestle Pakistan Limited          10-Apr-23   17-Apr-23      950% (F)       6-Apr-23        17-Apr-23
Ghani Chemical Industries 
Limited #                        11-Apr-23   17-Apr-23                                     17-Apr-23
P ak S uzuki Motor Co. Ltd.      11-Apr-23   18-Apr-23      NIL                            18-Apr-23
Frieslandcampina Engro 
Pakistan Ltd.                    11-Apr-23   18-Apr-23      NIL                            18-Apr-23
AGP Limited                      12-Apr-23   19-Apr-23      20% (F)        10-Apr-23       19-Apr-23
Kohinoor Textile Mills 
Limited #                        13-Apr-23   19-Apr-23                                     19-Apr-23
Bata Pakistan Limited            13-Apr-23   19-Apr-23      NIL                            19-Apr-23
Elahi Cotton Mills 
Limited #                        14-Apr-23   20-Apr-23                                     20-Apr-23
Abbott Laboratories 
(Pakistan) Limited               14-Apr-23   20-Apr-23      NIL                            20-Apr-23
(BAHLTFC9) Bank AL Habib 
Limited                          10-Apr-23   24-Apr-23
Jubilee General Insurance 
Limited                          19-Apr-23   25-Apr-23      40% (F)        17-Apr-23       25-Apr-23
Shaheen Insurance Company 
Limited                          19-Apr-23   25-Apr-23      NIL                            25-Apr-23
Lalpir Power Limited             13-Apr-23   26-Apr-23      20% (F)        11-Apr-23       26-Apr-23
Pakistan Oxygen Limited          18-Apr-23   26-Apr-23      25% (B)        13-Apr-23       26-Apr-23
EFG Hermes Pakistan Limited      19-Apr-23   26-Apr-23      NIL                            26-Apr-23
KSB Pumps Company Limited        19-Apr-23   26-Apr-23      NIL                            26-Apr-23
Pakgen Power Limited             19-Apr-23   26-Apr-23      20% (F)        17-Apr-23       26-Apr-23
Dawood Hercules Corporation 
Limited                          20-Apr-23   26-Apr-23      NIL                            26-Apr-23
Cyan Limited                     20-Apr-23   26-Apr-23      NIL                            26-Apr-23
Atlas Insurance Limited          13-Apr-23   27-Apr-23      45% (F)        11-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
Engro Polymer & Chemicals 
Limited                          18-Apr-23   27-Apr-23      25% (F)        13-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
ENGRO P OLYMER &
CHEM. (PREF)                     18-Apr-23   27-Apr-23      5% (F)         13-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
Reliance Insurance Co. Ltd       19-Apr-23   27-Apr-23      5% (F) 5% (B)  17-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
Century Insurance Company 
Limited                          19-Apr-23   27-Apr-23      25% (F)        17-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
Adamjee Life Assurance Co. 
Limited                          19-Apr-23   27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
IGI Life Insurance Limited       20-Apr-23   27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Philip Morris (Pakistan) 
Limited                          20-Apr-23   27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd.     20-Apr-23   27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Ibrahim Fibres Limited           20-Apr-23   27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Pak Elektron Limited             20-Apr-23   27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Premier Insurance Limited        20-Apr-23   27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Haleon Pakistan Limited (
Formerly
GSKCH Pak Ltd)                   20-Apr-23   27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Asia Insurance Company 
Limited                          20-Apr-23   27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Jahangir Sidd (Pref)             20-Apr-23   27-Apr-23      6% (F)         18-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
Pakistan Tobacco Co. Ltd.        21-Apr-23   27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited        21-Apr-23   27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
First Treet Manufacturing 
Modaraba ***                     21-Apr-23   27-Apr-23
Askari Life Assurance Co. 
Limited                          21-Apr-23   27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
TPL Insurance Limited            21-Apr-23   27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
East West Insurance Company 
Limited                          21-Apr-23   27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Rafhan Maize Products 
Co. Limited                      25-Apr-23   27-Apr-23      750% (F)       20-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
Service Industries Limited       18-Apr-23   28-Apr-23      50% (F)        13-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
Service GlobalFootwear 
Limited                          18-Apr-23   28-Apr-23      10% (F)        13-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
Pakistan Telecommunication 
Co. Ltd                          19-Apr-23   28-Apr-23      NIL                            28-Apr-23
Adamjee Insurance Company 
Limited                          20-Apr-23   28-Apr-23      15% (F)        18-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
Fatima Fertilizer Company 
Limited                          20-Apr-23   28-Apr-23      35% (F)        18-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
Pakistan Aluminium Beverage
Cans Limited                     20-Apr-23   28-Apr-23      NIL                            28-Apr-23
Packages Limited                 20-Apr-23   28-Apr-23      275% (F)       18-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
IGI Holdings Limited             21-Apr-23   28-Apr-23      22.5% (F)      19-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
Askari General Insurance
Company Limited                  21-Apr-23   28-Apr-23      29% (F)        19-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
JS Global Capital Limited        21-Apr-23   28-Apr-23      NIL                            28-Apr-23
Security Investment Bank 
Limited                          21-Apr-23   28-Apr-23      NIL                            28-Apr-23
PAK REINSURANCE
COMPANY LTD #                    21-Apr-23   28-Apr-23      7.5% (F)       19-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
Saif Power Limited               22-Apr-23   28-Apr-23      25% (F)        19-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
PICIC Insurance Limited          22-Apr-23   28-Apr-23      Nil                            28-Apr-23
Agritech Limited                 22-Apr-23   28-Apr-23      NIL                            28-Apr-23
Progressive Insurance Co. 
Limited                          22-Apr-23   28-Apr-23      NIL                            28-Apr-23
Crescent Star Insurance 
Limited                          22-Apr-23   28-Apr-23      Nil                            28-Apr-23
Highnoon Laboratories 
Limited                          19-Apr-23   29-Apr-23      200% (F)10% (b)17-Apr-23       29-Apr-23
The United Insurance Company     21-Apr-23   29-Apr-23      10% (F)        19-Apr-23       29-Apr-23
ZIL Limited ^^                   22-Apr-23   29-Apr-23
Pakistan General Insurance 
Co. Limited                      23-Apr-23   29-Apr-23      Nil                            29-Apr-23
Pace (Pakistan) Limited #        25-Apr-23   02-05-2023                                    2-05-2023
Sindh Abadgar's Sugar Mills 
Limited #                        26-Apr-23   02-05-2023                                    2-05-2023
Shell Pakistan Limited           27-Apr-23   04-05-2023     Nil                            4-05-2023
Sakrand Sugar Mills Limited      02-05-2023  09-05-2023     Nil                            9-05-2023
GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan 
Limited                          18-05-2023  24-05-2023     Nil                            4-05-2023
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Book closure for Demerger ***

Book closure for Acquisition ^^

