4 dead, 15 injured in blast at Quetta market

Four people died while 15 sustained injuries on Monday after a blast at Qutta’s Qandhari market, reported Aaj News. The incident took place near a police mobile that was parked at the money exchange market.

Law enforcement authorities began rescue and relief activities as a crowd gathered at the site of the blast. The injured are being taken to Civil Hospital.

A bomb disposal squad is investigating the incident and it is as yet unclear what caused the explosion.

Back in February, at least five people were injured in an explosion near the Quetta Police Lines area.

According to SSP Operations Captain (retd) Zohaib Mohsin, the target of the blast was a police vehicle.

“The explosives were planted in a motorcycle,” he said, adding that the injured also included women and children.