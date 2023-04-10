AVN 63.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.16%)
4 dead, 15 injured in blast at Quetta market

  • Injured have been taken to Civil Hospital
BR Web Desk Published April 10, 2023 Updated April 10, 2023 07:05pm
Four people died while 15 sustained injuries on Monday after a blast at Qutta’s Qandhari market, reported Aaj News. The incident took place near a police mobile that was parked at the money exchange market.

Law enforcement authorities began rescue and relief activities as a crowd gathered at the site of the blast. The injured are being taken to Civil Hospital.

A bomb disposal squad is investigating the incident and it is as yet unclear what caused the explosion.

Back in February, at least five people were injured in an explosion near the Quetta Police Lines area.

According to SSP Operations Captain (retd) Zohaib Mohsin, the target of the blast was a police vehicle.

“The explosives were planted in a motorcycle,” he said, adding that the injured also included women and children.

Quetta

Tulukan Mairandi Apr 10, 2023 06:26pm
As i predicted in many comments, this sort of bombing is the result not only of legitimate freedom fights, but also due to starvation, persecution, religious indoctrination, and panic as everyone knows we will default in coming weeks, and all banks will collapse.
