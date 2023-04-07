NSC approves ‘all-out’ anti-terror operation with new resolves

The meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) on Friday agreed to launch an all-out comprehensive operation to root out the menace of terrorism from the country with renewed vigour and determination.

The declaration was issued as the two-hour-long NSC meeting — the country's top security body comprising civil and military leadership — with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair came to an end.

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, Chairman Joint Chiefs of staff committee (CJCSC) General Shamshad Mirza, federal ministers for defence, finance and information, and senior military leadership were in attendance.

It said that today's gathering was in continuation with the NSC meeting after the terrorist attack on January 2, 2023, in Peshawar Police Lines, which claimed the lives of more than 80 people, mainly law enforcers.

“The meeting agreed to launch an all-out comprehensive operation — with renewed vigour and determination — with the [help] of the entire nation and the government, which will rid the country of the menace of terrorism,” the statement mentioned.

“This comprehensive, all-round operation to eliminate the scourge of terrorism in all its forms from Pakistan will also include efforts at the political, diplomatic security, economic and social levels,” it said.

A high-level committee has also been formed in this regard and will make recommendations regarding its implementation and limitations within two weeks, the statement said.

The meeting appreciated the successful operation of intelligence agencies to arrest the most wanted terrorist Gulzar Imam alias Shambay, who was the founder and leader of the terrorist Baloch National Army and had been involved in various terrorist activities for a long time.

The Committee strongly condemned the efforts to spread foreign-sponsored poisonous propaganda against state institutions and their leadership on social media under the guise of ulterior motives and division of growing hatred in the society and said it affects national security.

Reiterating the determination to thwart the nefarious intentions of the enemies of the country, the committee said that all possible efforts will be made to maintain the peace and order achieved by the great sacrifices and continuous efforts of the martyrs.

At the outset of the meeting, tributes were paid to the martyrs of the Gyari sector tragedy on 7th April 2012.

The meeting emphasized on comprehensive national security in which the relief of the people was central and informed the forum that the government was taking steps in this regard.

As a result of the support given by these returning dangerous terrorists and various terrorist organizations present in large numbers in Afghanistan, peace and stability in the country was dispersed which was the result of countless sacrifices and continuous efforts.