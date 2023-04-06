Sri Lankan shares end higher as communication services, financials rise

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Thursday, supported by gains in communication services and financial sector stocks.

The CSE All-Share index rose 0.90% to 9,256.90, snapping two-day losses.

Sri Lanka’s central bank kept interest rates steady on Tuesday in its first policy decision since securing a $3 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) expressed optimism that prices would decelerate sharply in the coming months and held its standing deposit facility rate and standing lending facility rate at 15.50% and 16.50%, respectively.

Sri Lanka Telecom Plc and Senkadagala Finance Plc were the top boosts on the index, rising 11.5% and 23.1%, respectively, according to Refinitiv data.

The trading volume for the CSE All-Share index rose to 51 million shares from about 25 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 811.9 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.58 million) from 768.3 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing stocks worth 104.2 million rupees of shares, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 774.7 million rupees, the data showed.