AVN 63.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.16%)
BAFL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.49%)
BOP 3.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.15%)
DFML 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
DGKC 43.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.06%)
EPCL 49.89 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.85%)
FCCL 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.78%)
FFL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.3%)
FLYNG 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
GGL 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.26%)
HUBC 67.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.96%)
KAPCO 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KEL 2.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.47%)
LOTCHEM 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.35%)
MLCF 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.11%)
NETSOL 74.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.53%)
OGDC 83.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.26%)
PAEL 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PIBTL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
PPL 65.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.96%)
PRL 12.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.14%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.91%)
SNGP 40.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.77%)
TELE 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.25%)
TPLP 14.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.97%)
TRG 108.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.25%)
UNITY 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.23%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,050 Decreased By -24.4 (-0.6%)
BR30 14,464 Decreased By -130.8 (-0.9%)
KSE100 39,836 Decreased By -213.8 (-0.53%)
KSE30 14,833 Decreased By -81.8 (-0.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT corn may fall into $6.37-1/2 to $6.38 range

Reuters Published 10 Apr, 2023 12:29pm
Follow us

SINGAPORE: CBOT May corn is expected to drop into a support zone of $6.37-1/2 to $6.38 per bushel, driven by a wave c. This wave has travelled below its 76.4% projection level of $6.43. It has a better chance of extending to $6.38.

A retracement analysis on the uptrend from $6.06-3/4 reveals a break below the 38.2% level of $6.44-3/4.

The break opened the way towards $6.37-1/2. Resistance is at $6.44-3/4, a break above which could lead to a gain into a resistance zone of the $6.46-1/4 to $6.49 range.

On the daily chart, the short uptrend from the March 10 low of $6.06-3/4 is classified as a part of a big wave C from $6.84-3/4.

Corn down for fourth session on US planting weather; wheat eases

This wave consists of three smaller waves. The current wave c is expected to travel below $6.09-1/2.

Corn

Comments

1000 characters

CBOT corn may fall into $6.37-1/2 to $6.38 range

Rupee struggles against US dollar, settles at 287.09

Overseas workers' remittances up 27.4% MoM, clock in at $2.5bn in March

World Bank, IMF spring meetings to get underway in complex economic environment

Imran demands inquiry into 'sudden' death of complainant in assassination attempt case

Hajj 2023: Govt accepts all applications without balloting

India stalls trade talks with Britain over ‘Sikh extremist group’

UAE’s e& to acquire majority stake in Careem’s Super App for $400mn

Oil steadies as tighter supply balances growth concerns

Israeli military kills Palestinian in West Bank

Parliament will try to prove it’s part of solution?

Read more stories