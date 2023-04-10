Spot gold may fall into $1,966-$1,977 range

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may fall into a range of $1,966-$1,977 per ounce, as suggested by a rising channel.

The current fall looks so deep that it is not only against the short uptrend from $1,949.55 but also against the longer trend from $1,934.19.

The wave pattern appears to be confusing. Could the current fall be driven by a wave 4, the fourth of a five-wave cycle from $1,934.19?

The complex structure of the rise from $1,934.19 does indicate such a possibility.

Under this scenario, gold may drop to $1,977, near the bottom of the small wave ii, before rising again.

Spot gold may fall into $1,987-$1,994 range

Resistance is at $2,000, a break above which could lead to a gain into $2,011-$2,021 range.

On the daily chart, both a triangle and a pennant temporarily became invalid, as gold is about to fall into the triangle.

This unreliable pattern proved to be deceiving again.

Only a stabilization above $1,984, followed by a break above $2,004, could make these bullish patterns available.