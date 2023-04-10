AVN 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.01%)
BAFL 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.14%)
BOP 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
CNERGY 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
DGKC 44.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.67%)
EPCL 49.82 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.71%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
FFL 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
FLYNG 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
GGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HUBC 68.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
KAPCO 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
KEL 2.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.56%)
MLCF 26.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.9%)
NETSOL 74.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.24%)
OGDC 84.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.48%)
PAEL 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.29%)
PIBTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
PPL 65.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
PRL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.85%)
SNGP 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.75%)
TPLP 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
TRG 108.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.1%)
UNITY 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,066 Decreased By -7.5 (-0.18%)
BR30 14,549 Decreased By -45.8 (-0.31%)
KSE100 40,059 Increased By 8.9 (0.02%)
KSE30 14,893 Decreased By -21.7 (-0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Spot gold may fall into $1,966-$1,977 range

Reuters Published 10 Apr, 2023 10:24am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may fall into a range of $1,966-$1,977 per ounce, as suggested by a rising channel.

The current fall looks so deep that it is not only against the short uptrend from $1,949.55 but also against the longer trend from $1,934.19.

The wave pattern appears to be confusing. Could the current fall be driven by a wave 4, the fourth of a five-wave cycle from $1,934.19?

The complex structure of the rise from $1,934.19 does indicate such a possibility.

Under this scenario, gold may drop to $1,977, near the bottom of the small wave ii, before rising again.

Spot gold may fall into $1,987-$1,994 range

Resistance is at $2,000, a break above which could lead to a gain into $2,011-$2,021 range.

On the daily chart, both a triangle and a pennant temporarily became invalid, as gold is about to fall into the triangle.

This unreliable pattern proved to be deceiving again.

Only a stabilization above $1,984, followed by a break above $2,004, could make these bullish patterns available.

Gold Spot gold bullion

Comments

1000 characters

Spot gold may fall into $1,966-$1,977 range

World Bank, IMF spring meetings to get underway in complex economic environment

Intra-day update: rupee registers losses against US dollar

Parliament will try to prove it’s part of solution?

PTI parliamentary party to meet today

Punjab polls: Cabinet refers fund matter to parliament

‘Conspiracy’ was not hatched in US: IK

UAE’s e& to acquire majority stake in Careem’s Super App for $400mn

USD LIBOR to SOFR: DFIs concerned at transitioning delay

Tax payments made by PEPs: PIC summons secretary FBR for not providing info

PTI issues ‘white paper’ on PDM govt’s performance

Read more stories