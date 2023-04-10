AVN 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.01%)
BAFL 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.18%)
BOP 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
CNERGY 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
DGKC 44.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.67%)
EPCL 49.83 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.73%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
FFL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
FLYNG 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
GGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HUBC 68.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
KAPCO 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
KEL 2.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
MLCF 26.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.9%)
NETSOL 74.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.24%)
OGDC 84.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.47%)
PAEL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.57%)
PIBTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
PPL 65.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
PRL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.85%)
SNGP 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.75%)
TPLP 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
TRG 108.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.1%)
UNITY 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,066 Decreased By -7.7 (-0.19%)
BR30 14,549 Decreased By -45.8 (-0.31%)
KSE100 40,059 Increased By 9.4 (0.02%)
KSE30 14,895 Decreased By -20.4 (-0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Completion of fresh projects: Policymakers urged to assist youths

Recorder Report Published 10 Apr, 2023 06:45am
Follow us

HYDERABAD: The academic and economic experts while terming the positive role of youth in education, industrial and economic development, have suggested the policymakers to assist them in the completion of their business ideas in order to bring the country out from a severe economic crisis.

They emphasized the need of providing all possible assistance to youth for the promotion of their own business in order to improve the living standard of the countrymen particularly the people of Sindh.

The experts emphasized this while sharing their views at a seminar on “Business opportunities and role of Youth”, organized by eminent scholar Dr Prem Sagar in collaboration with Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam.

Addressing the participants, the Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Dr Fateh Marri underlined the need of motivating the educated youth towards business activities by providing opportunities so that sense of deprivation, as well as threats of unemployment, could be removed and they could play their due role in bringing progress and prosperity in the country.

The relevant organizations should realize the fact and train the youth in their interesting business fields according to market demand, he said and added that the universities can play due role in bridging the gap between the organizations and youth.

Prof Dr Bhawani Shankar Chaudhry while speaking on the occasion said the business opportunities for youth are available and there is only a need to encourage and guide them to avail the chance and make their own business. The youth are enjoying support from universities and Higher Education Commission to select their area of interest, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Education youth policymakers Sindh Agriculture University Prof Dr Fateh Marri business opportunities industrial development

Comments

1000 characters

Completion of fresh projects: Policymakers urged to assist youths

World Bank, IMF spring meetings to get underway in complex economic environment

Intra-day update: rupee registers losses against US dollar

Parliament will try to prove it’s part of solution?

PTI parliamentary party to meet today

Punjab polls: Cabinet refers fund matter to parliament

‘Conspiracy’ was not hatched in US: IK

UAE’s e& to acquire majority stake in Careem’s Super App for $400mn

USD LIBOR to SOFR: DFIs concerned at transitioning delay

Tax payments made by PEPs: PIC summons secretary FBR for not providing info

PTI issues ‘white paper’ on PDM govt’s performance

Read more stories