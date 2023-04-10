Completion of fresh projects: Policymakers urged to assist youths

HYDERABAD: The academic and economic experts while terming the positive role of youth in education, industrial and economic development, have suggested the policymakers to assist them in the completion of their business ideas in order to bring the country out from a severe economic crisis.

They emphasized the need of providing all possible assistance to youth for the promotion of their own business in order to improve the living standard of the countrymen particularly the people of Sindh.

The experts emphasized this while sharing their views at a seminar on “Business opportunities and role of Youth”, organized by eminent scholar Dr Prem Sagar in collaboration with Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam.

Addressing the participants, the Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Dr Fateh Marri underlined the need of motivating the educated youth towards business activities by providing opportunities so that sense of deprivation, as well as threats of unemployment, could be removed and they could play their due role in bringing progress and prosperity in the country.

The relevant organizations should realize the fact and train the youth in their interesting business fields according to market demand, he said and added that the universities can play due role in bridging the gap between the organizations and youth.

Prof Dr Bhawani Shankar Chaudhry while speaking on the occasion said the business opportunities for youth are available and there is only a need to encourage and guide them to avail the chance and make their own business. The youth are enjoying support from universities and Higher Education Commission to select their area of interest, he said.

