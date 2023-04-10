AVN 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.01%)
Fawad says ‘fascist’ govt will last for few weeks only

NNI Published 10 Apr, 2023 06:45am
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Sunday that fascist government’s days had been numbered.

Using his Twitter handle, Fawad likened one year of the PDM coalition government with that of a long black night which was imposed on people to blacken the bright future of Pakistan.

The PTI leader said people’s struggle against that dark night was a metaphor of brightness. He said God willing this dark night will see its end in just a few weeks and the power will be transferred to masses.

Earlier on Thursday while addressing a press conference, PTI senior leader Fawad Chaudhry had claimed that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president Maryam Nawaz Sharif wanted to see Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif getting disqualified.

Chaudhry lambasted the incumbent government for tabling the resolution against the Supreme Court’s (SC) ruling, saying that by tabling the resolution in the National Assembly against the apex court’s verdict, the decision will not be changed.

Firing a broadside at the coalition government for “not being willing to contest elections”, Mr Chaudhry said, “The constitution states that elections should be held within 90 days after the dissolution of assembly.

But the government is not following the constitution of the country. The rulers believe they should take away the right of the people to vote.”

