Two terrorists killed in Mach operation

ISLAMABAD: The Inter-Services Public Relations ISPR) said on Sunday that from 7 Apr 23 onwards, an intelligence based sanitisation operation has been initiated to intercept a group of terrorists operating in general area of Mach, West of Sibi.

In a statement, the ISPR said that the terrorists are linked with targeting of civilians in the area besides harassment of coal mine owners to extort money from them.

“Based on credible information, multiple ambushes have been laid along different routes in the area frequented by terrorists for last two days. Resultantly, a party of three terrorists has been intercepted while moving towards their hideout. On being blocked, they opened fire onto the security forces,” it added.

During ensuing exchange of fire, two terrorists were killed while another has been apprehended, and a cache of arms and ammunition has also been recovered.

