Mobile education unit creates awareness about road safety

FAISALABAD: Negligence of drivers is the major cause of accidents. The regular training session for drivers is the need of the hour.

SSP PHP Mirza Anjum Kamal said while elaborating the significance of road safety sessions for drivers, commuters and general public. He told that mobile education unit is organizing the road safety seminars, awareness walks and camps to sensitize the public and citizens to guard against the traffic hazards through employing safety measures.

Moreover, Mobile education unit conducted road safety awareness campaign at general bus stand Faisalabad. Muhammad Rizwan Bhatti Incharge MEU sensitized the drivers about the hazards of drowsy driving. He said that proper rest is necessary before driving. In case of drowsing, almost 30 minute power nap is paramount to avoid risk of accident. He also distributed awareness pamphlets to get them know about the safety precaution and traffic education.

Furthermore, he educated the drivers to avoid honking the horn, road rage, over loading and over speeding on the highways. He emphasized on lane-line discipline and courteous behavior during driving. He told the participant about the helpline of Patrolling police 1124 to get the assistance and guidance in case of emergency, accident and mishap.

