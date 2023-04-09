AVN 64.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.22%)
Pakistan

Ali Amin Gandapur remanded to police custody for 1 day

  • FIR registered against Gandapur mentions he purportedly used derogatory language against the coalition government
BR Web Desk Published 09 Apr, 2023 02:35pm
A judicial magistrate in Islamabad on Sunday remanded PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur in custody for a day on charges of threatening the government and national institutions, Aaj News reported.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police on Thursday arrested the PTI leader from Dera Ismail Khan. The police arrested Gandapur from outside the (DI Khan) bench of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) and shifted him to an undisclosed location. He had taken refuge in the premises of the High Court to avoid arrest.

The first information report (FIR) registered against Gandapur mentions that he purportedly used derogatory language against the officials of the coalition government.

Earlier in the day, Gandapur was presented before Duty Magistrate Naveed Khan.

From outside the court, police escorted the PTI leader while his head was covered with a cloth.

Earlier, reacting to his arrest, PTI Chairman Imran Khan said the "law of the jungle" prevails in Pakistan.

"PDM and handlers have a one-point agenda - that is to go after PTI workers and leadership," Imran said in a tweet.

Quoting Gandapur's lawyer, Imran said it was decided preemptively to arrest Ali Amin Gandapur despite the bail.

"But they will still be decimated in the elections InshaAllah," he added.

Nathan Apr 09, 2023 04:12pm
An exercise in lawlessness!
