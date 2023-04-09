PM assails President

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday blasted President Dr Arif Alvi for returning the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023 unsigned, saying that through his conduct, ‘he has belittled the august office by acting as a worker of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Shehbaz took to twitter to respond to the President’s earlier move in which he returned the bill unsigned to the Parliament which is aimed at bringing reforms in the suo motu powers of the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

“President Alvi returning the Supreme Court Bill duly passed by Parliament is most unfortunate. Through his conduct, he has belittled the august Office by acting as a worker of the PTI, one who is beholden to Imran Niazi more than the Constitution & demands of his Office,” the Prime Minister stated in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, President Arif Alvi returned the bill to the Parliament, citing that the proposed legislation “is beyond the jurisdiction of the legislative body and is susceptible to challenge as a specious enactment.”

