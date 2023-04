KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) deducted Rs1.3 billion in a pending amount from Pakistan International Airline (PIA) accounts, a news channel reported on Saturday citing sources.

According to sources, the PIA pay group of 5 to 10 officers including pilots still couldn’t get their salaries.

The Pakistan International Airline pilots are considering boycotting the flight operation as they didn’t receive their pending salaries even in the month of Ramzan, sources said.