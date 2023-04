LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Saturday and discussed matters concerning affairs of Punjab.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and overall law and order situation in the province also came under discussion.

The Governor presented a cheque to the Prime Minister for earthquake affectees of Turkiye and Syria. He also discussed political matters concerning Punjab, sources said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023