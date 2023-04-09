AVN 64.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.22%)
Funeral prayers of martyred soldiers held

Published 09 Apr, 2023
RAWALPINDI: Namaz-e-Janaza of Naib Subedar Hazrat Gul Shaheed (age 37, resident of Lower Dir) and Sepoy Nazir Ullah Mehsud Shaheed (age 34, resident of South Waziristan) who embraced martyrdom Saturday during an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosion on the vehicle of security forces in general area Bara, Khyber District was offered at Peshawar Garrision.

Corps Commander Peshawar, military & civilian officials and large number of people attended the Namaz-e-Janaza. Jasd e Khaki of the Shuhada will be taken to their respective native towns where they will be buried with full military honours, according to a press release issued by ISPR.

