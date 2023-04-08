NSC approves get-tough policy on terrorism

ISLAMABAD: The top security forum on Friday termed the recent spate of terrorism as result of a “soft corner” and “thoughtless” policy of the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government towards the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) by allowing the return of the hardcore terrorists in total disregard of public expectations, and also approved the launch of an all-out comprehensive operation against the terrorists.

The 41st meeting of the National Security Council (NSC), held at the Prime Minister’s House, was presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“The forum termed the recent spate of terrorism as the result of a soft corner and thoughtless policy towards the TTP (a terrorist organization) which was completely contrary to public expectations and aspirations due to which not only were the terrorists allowed to return without hindrance, but hardcore TTP terrorists were also released from jails in the name of confidence building,” said a statement of the NSC issued after the four and a half hours long meeting.

The meeting was attended by key federal ministers, chief ministers, service chiefs, including Army Chief General Asim Munir, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Shamshad Mirza and senior officials of related institutions.

“As a result of the return of these dangerous terrorists, and with the support of different other terrorist organizations within Afghanistan, peace and security in the country was put in jeopardy which was result of the countless sacrifices and continuous efforts,” said the statement of the meeting which held at a time when Supreme Court has ordered elections in Punjab on May 14, whereas, the government is reluctant to abide by the three-member SC bench’s verdict, citing security and financial issues.

The meeting agreed to launch an all-out comprehensive operation together with the entire nation and the government, which will rid the country of the menace of terrorism with renewed vigour and determination.

“This comprehensive, all-round and comprehensive operation to eliminate the scourge of terrorism in all its forms from Pakistan will also include efforts at the political, diplomatic, security, economic and social levels,” it stated.

A high-level committee has also been formed in this regard, which will make recommendations regarding its implementation as well as terms of conditions within two weeks.

