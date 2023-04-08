AVN 64.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.22%)
BAFL 28.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.53%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.82%)
DGKC 44.58 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.43%)
EPCL 49.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.79%)
FCCL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
FFL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.86%)
FLYNG 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
GGL 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.45%)
HUBC 68.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.06%)
HUMNL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.06%)
KAPCO 24.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
KEL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 23.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.9%)
NETSOL 75.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.33%)
OGDC 84.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-2.99%)
PAEL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
PPL 66.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-2.68%)
PRL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.52%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-8.04%)
SNGP 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.31%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
TPLP 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.03%)
TRG 108.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.11%)
UNITY 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.07%)
BR100 4,074 Decreased By -39.7 (-0.96%)
BR30 14,595 Decreased By -224.3 (-1.51%)
KSE100 40,050 Decreased By -301.2 (-0.75%)
KSE30 14,915 Decreased By -131.1 (-0.87%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NSC approves get-tough policy on terrorism

Ali Hussain Published 08 Apr, 2023 06:21am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The top security forum on Friday termed the recent spate of terrorism as result of a “soft corner” and “thoughtless” policy of the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government towards the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) by allowing the return of the hardcore terrorists in total disregard of public expectations, and also approved the launch of an all-out comprehensive operation against the terrorists.

The 41st meeting of the National Security Council (NSC), held at the Prime Minister’s House, was presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“The forum termed the recent spate of terrorism as the result of a soft corner and thoughtless policy towards the TTP (a terrorist organization) which was completely contrary to public expectations and aspirations due to which not only were the terrorists allowed to return without hindrance, but hardcore TTP terrorists were also released from jails in the name of confidence building,” said a statement of the NSC issued after the four and a half hours long meeting.

The meeting was attended by key federal ministers, chief ministers, service chiefs, including Army Chief General Asim Munir, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Shamshad Mirza and senior officials of related institutions.

“As a result of the return of these dangerous terrorists, and with the support of different other terrorist organizations within Afghanistan, peace and security in the country was put in jeopardy which was result of the countless sacrifices and continuous efforts,” said the statement of the meeting which held at a time when Supreme Court has ordered elections in Punjab on May 14, whereas, the government is reluctant to abide by the three-member SC bench’s verdict, citing security and financial issues.

The meeting agreed to launch an all-out comprehensive operation together with the entire nation and the government, which will rid the country of the menace of terrorism with renewed vigour and determination.

“This comprehensive, all-round and comprehensive operation to eliminate the scourge of terrorism in all its forms from Pakistan will also include efforts at the political, diplomatic, security, economic and social levels,” it stated.

A high-level committee has also been formed in this regard, which will make recommendations regarding its implementation as well as terms of conditions within two weeks.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

terrorism TTP National Security Council PM house NSC PM Shehbaz Sharif

Comments

1000 characters

NSC approves get-tough policy on terrorism

Complaint against CJP filed in SJC

Election delay controversy: SC had dismissed suo motu, pleas with 4-3 majority: claims Minallah

IPPs’ plea to govt: ‘Either resolve LC issues or declare force majeure’

Spot LPG cargoes: Govt decides to exempt SLL from PPRA rules

NA told: Oil being imported on deferred payment only from KSA

Immovable property: Treating market value as income is beyond competence of FL: LHC

MoC shares its financial woes with Senate panel

Business confidence continues to erode: Gallup

NSS: Profit rates increased

Major reshuffle in FBR

Read more stories