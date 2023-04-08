JI sets up ‘Bachat bazaar’

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Friday set up a Ramzan Bachat bazaar for the public in the megacity, asking the government to provide the poor with a relief amid stifling inflation in the country.

“Karachiites have been facing immense burden of inflation,” JI Karachi Chief, Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman told media during his visit to the Bachat bazaar.

He said that the Sindh government’s ‘cosmetic measures’ have failed to provide any relief to the public.

“The so-called subsidized markets setup by the PPP government disappeared soon after their inauguration,” he said.

He sought some genuine relief from the government for the inflation-stricken citizens, especially in Ramazan-ul-Mubarrak.

Being a federal subject, he asked the Sindh Governor to “tell the truth” to the citizens about the transparency of the continuing seventh

Karachi, which provides a lifeline to the entire country with 67 percent contribution in revenues to the national economy and 95 percent to the Sindh province, stands abandoned, he said.

