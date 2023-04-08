AVN 64.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.22%)
BAFL 28.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.53%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.82%)
DGKC 44.58 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.43%)
EPCL 49.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.79%)
FCCL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
FFL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.86%)
FLYNG 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
GGL 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.45%)
HUBC 68.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.06%)
HUMNL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.06%)
KAPCO 24.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
KEL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 23.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.9%)
NETSOL 75.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.33%)
OGDC 84.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-2.99%)
PAEL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
PPL 66.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-2.68%)
PRL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.52%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-8.04%)
SNGP 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.31%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
TPLP 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.03%)
TRG 108.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.11%)
UNITY 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.07%)
BR100 4,074 Decreased By -39.7 (-0.96%)
BR30 14,595 Decreased By -224.3 (-1.51%)
KSE100 40,050 Decreased By -301.2 (-0.75%)
KSE30 14,915 Decreased By -131.1 (-0.87%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

JI sets up ‘Bachat bazaar’

Recorder Report Published 08 Apr, 2023 06:21am
Follow us

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Friday set up a Ramzan Bachat bazaar for the public in the megacity, asking the government to provide the poor with a relief amid stifling inflation in the country.

“Karachiites have been facing immense burden of inflation,” JI Karachi Chief, Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman told media during his visit to the Bachat bazaar.

He said that the Sindh government’s ‘cosmetic measures’ have failed to provide any relief to the public.

“The so-called subsidized markets setup by the PPP government disappeared soon after their inauguration,” he said.

He sought some genuine relief from the government for the inflation-stricken citizens, especially in Ramazan-ul-Mubarrak.

Being a federal subject, he asked the Sindh Governor to “tell the truth” to the citizens about the transparency of the continuing seventh

Karachi, which provides a lifeline to the entire country with 67 percent contribution in revenues to the national economy and 95 percent to the Sindh province, stands abandoned, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Sindh Government JI Hafiz Naeemur Rehman Ramzan Bachat bazaar

Comments

1000 characters

JI sets up ‘Bachat bazaar’

Complaint against CJP filed in SJC

Election delay controversy: SC had dismissed suo motu, pleas with 4-3 majority: claims Minallah

IPPs’ plea to govt: ‘Either resolve LC issues or declare force majeure’

Spot LPG cargoes: Govt decides to exempt SLL from PPRA rules

NA told: Oil being imported on deferred payment only from KSA

Immovable property: Treating market value as income is beyond competence of FL: LHC

MoC shares its financial woes with Senate panel

Business confidence continues to erode: Gallup

NSS: Profit rates increased

Major reshuffle in FBR

Read more stories