NIH confirms one death from Covid-19 in Punjab

APP Published 08 Apr, 2023 06:21am
ISLAMABAD: The National Institute of Health (NIH) on Friday confirmed that one death was reported in Punjab from COVID-19 during the last 24 hours.

As per the data shared by the National Institute of Health, 53 new coronavirus cases were reported during the last 24 hours across the country. The case positivity ratio was 1.37 percent, while 13 patients were in critical condition.

As many as 3,863 Covid-19 tests were conducted. 595 tests were conducted in Lahore out of which, 11 cases were confirmed with a ratio of 1.85 percent, while 453 tests were conducted in Islamabad out of which 10 cases were reported confirmed with a ratio of 2.21 percent.

Meanwhile, Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel said the government has strengthened the role of Border and Health Services in Pakistan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19.

The minister said there was a surveillance system at all entry points of the country including airports. There will be rapid tests and screening of passengers at all airports, he added. He said the situation was completely under control and asked the general public to avoid listening to rumours. He added 90 percent of the country’s population already got the Covid-19 vaccine.

