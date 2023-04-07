AVN 64.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.22%)
Bradburn named Pakistan head coach for New Zealand series

AFP Published 07 Apr, 2023 07:38pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
KARACHI: Pakistan on Friday appointed Grant Bradburn as the head coach of their men’s team for their upcoming limited-overs series against New Zealand.

Bradburn, 56, played seven Tests and 11 one-day internationals for New Zealand before taking up coaching.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) added that Andrew Puttick of South Africa will join the staff as batting coach.

The head coach position fell vacant after Saqlain Mushtaq’s term ended in February. Abdul Rahman filled in for the three Twenty20s against Afghanistan last month.

The recruitment process for the team management beyond the New Zealand tour was ongoing, the PCB said in a statement.

Rawalpindi to host two ODIs: PCB announces revised schedule of NZ-Pakistan series

Bradburn was previously head coach of Scotland, and worked with Pakistan as the fielding coach between 2018 and 2020.

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur will take up team director position after the New Zealand series, according to local media reports.

Pakistan will host New Zealand for five T20s starting April 14, followed by five one-day internationals.

PCB Pakistan vs New Zealand Grant Bradburn

