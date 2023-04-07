AVN 64.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.15%)
Baloch National Army's founder apprehended in 'high profile operation': ISPR

  • ISPR says Gulzar Imam is a 'hardcore militant' and leader of the banned outfit
BR Web Desk Published April 7, 2023 Updated April 7, 2023 01:36pm
File Photo: BNA founder Gulzar Imam

Baloch National Army’s (BNA) founder Gulzar Imam, deemed a ‘High Value Target’, has been apprehended in a “high profile and succesful intelligence operation”, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

In a press release, the ISPR said that Imam, who also goes by the alias Shambay, is a “hardcore militant as well as founder and leader of the banned outfit Baloch National Army (BNA).”

“He was apprehended after an innovatively conceived, carefully planned and meticulously executed operation, spanned over months over various geographical locations,” ISPR said.

BNA came into being just last year, after the amalgamation of the Baloch Republican Army (BRA) and the United Baloch Army (UBA). The ISPR said that the BNA had been responsible for dozens of violent terrorist attacks in Pakistan including attacks on Law Enforcement Agencies’ Installations in Panjgur and Noshki.

The press release further said that Shambay was deputy to Brahamdagh Bugti in the BRA till 2018 and was instrumental in the formation of the Baloch Raji Aajoi Sangar, also known as the Baloch National Freedom Front, and was its Operational Head.

“His visits to Afghanistan and India are also on record; his linkages with Hostile Intelligence Agencies (HIAs) are being investigated,” ISPR said.

Reportedly, HIAs also tried to exploit him to work against the state of Pakistan and its national interests, the press release stated.

His apprehension is a serious blow to BNA as well as other militant groups that have been attempting to destabilize “hard-earned peace” in Balochistan, the statement added.

“Apprehension of a militant leader of this stature demonstrates the capability and resolve of law enforcement agencies to uproot the menace of terrorism as well as speaks volumes about the successes garnered through supreme sacrifices of unsung heroes,” the ISPR said.

Baloch National Army's founder apprehended in 'high profile operation': ISPR

