AVN 65.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.44%)
BAFL 28.81 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
BOP 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.55%)
CNERGY 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.51%)
DGKC 45.01 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.4%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.83%)
FCCL 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.68%)
FFL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.07%)
FLYNG 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.66%)
GGL 11.54 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.87%)
HUBC 69.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.09%)
HUMNL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
KAPCO 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
KEL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.45%)
LOTCHEM 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.63%)
MLCF 26.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.6%)
NETSOL 76.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.33%)
OGDC 87.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.57%)
PAEL 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
PPL 68.79 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.33%)
PRL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.57%)
SNGP 41.48 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.95%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.86%)
TPLP 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 110.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.45%)
UNITY 13.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,122 Increased By 8.4 (0.2%)
BR30 14,926 Increased By 107.6 (0.73%)
KSE100 40,446 Increased By 95.3 (0.24%)
KSE30 15,087 Increased By 40.9 (0.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Uncharted territory

BR Research Published 07 Apr, 2023 08:42am
Follow us

There have been too many firsts in American political history that are directly associated with Donald Trump. Adda big one, after the indictment of this ex-President earlier this week over a ‘hush money’ payment during 2016 presidential elections that allegedly led to campaign-finance violations and falsification of business records. Historic, yes – but hardly surprising, considering that Trump and co. have been taken to court many times over past several decades, ending mostly in settlements, not convictions.

It’s ironic, however, that Trump would find himself in the dock today over something unrelated to serious, far-reaching breaches of American constitution and law. For instance, he tried to subvert a peaceful transition of power after he lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden, openly coercing state-level officials to change results. In addition, his very-public and forceful incitement of a mob on January 6 has been linked with the unprecedented attack on the US Capitol, the seat of the American legislature.

The current trial is expected to linger for at least a year, a timeline which has raised interesting questions. How will it impact the next year’s presidential elections (late 2024)? Will a criminal conviction force Trump, who has already announced he is running next year, to back down? How will the Democrats’ prospects next year be affected if the charges are eventually not proven in court? More long-term, will this episode provoke in American politics a tit-for-tat that is the hallmark of weak democracies and failed states?

More troublesome, if Trump somehow became President again despite a criminal conviction (there are no US laws that can stop a convict from running for or holding the highest office), how will it affect America’s prestige overseas and its democratic credentials and messaging for a world that is increasingly getting divided between democracies and autocracies? There are no clear answers. For now, Trump’s stock is expected to go up among the right-wing, conservative corners of US politics as well as populists abroad.

Trump is shrewdly playing the victim card, blaming Democrats for yet another investigation after two failed impeachments and one Russia-collusion inquiry that eventually got nowhere. This narrative would likely help him to poach some of the attention that has been attracted by rising Republican stars such as the 44-year-old Florida governor Ron DeSantis. However, if Trump eventually succeeded in winning the Republican nomination next summer, a criminal conviction may backfire with the broader electorate.

Already, the Congressional hearings on January 6 riots reportedly played a role in voters defeating many Trump-endorsed candidates in the 2022 mid-terms. Democrats, therefore, may like to see Trump instead of DeSantis as their opponent next year. Trump getting popular due to this criminal case may indirectly help Biden’s stock among those Democrats who are eager to field a younger candidate. Biden has beaten Trump before, and no credible in-party competitor has surfaced so far. Interesting times lie ahead.

Donald Trump Joe Biden US Capitol American political presidential elections

Comments

1000 characters

Uncharted territory

Global currency: Govt supports China’s efforts to expand use of RMB

$3bn loan at zero interest rate: NA panel asks SBP to submit list of 600 borrowers

Half a trillion in debt haircuts essential for sustainability: study

In defying SC verdict, NA has gone too far?

PM convenes NSC meeting today

Stalled IMF bailout: NA panel seeks briefing from Dar

KSA commits financial support to help secure IMF deal: govt

Investment or deposit: Transfer of public moneys to other bank accounts banned

Levying IT on deemed rental income ‘illegal’: LHC

‘Overdue’ payments to Chinese IPPs: CPPA-G directed to prepare ‘innovative’ instrument

Read more stories