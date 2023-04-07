Zindigi partners with AJK govt to promote tourism in Pakistan

KARACHI: Zindigi, powered by JS Bank, has entered a strategic partnership with the Government of Azad Kashmir to promote and develop sustainable tourism in the Northern Areas of Pakistan.

The first step in this collaboration is the development of a Tourism Facilitation Centre (TFC) at the entry point of Neelum Valley, Pakistan’s most popular tourism destination.

The inauguration of the facility was undertaken by dignitaries from all key partners including Imran H. Shaikh - COO JS Bank, Noman Azhar- Chief Officer Zindigi as well as Masood-ur-Rehman- Senior Special Secretary Prime Minister Secretariat AJK, Adnan Khurshid - Commissioner Muzaffar-abad Division, Tahir Mumtaz - Deputy Commissioner Muzaffar-abad, Amir Ahmed Sheikh- Inspector-General of Police (IGP) AJK, Tahir Mahmood Qureshi- Additional IGP AJK, Yasin Qureshi- DIG Reserves/Rangers Police, Irfan Masood Kashfi- DIG Region Muzaffarabad, Sajjad Hussain-DIG Traffic, Jameel Ahmed Jameel-DIG Special Branch, and Zahid Mirza- SSP Muzaffarabad.

Commenting on the collaboration, Noman Azhar stated, “We understand the importance of tourism in Pakistan and believe that this collaboration will not only benefit the local community but also contribute to the overall development of the country’s tourism industry.”

“We are delighted to partner with Zindigi, powered by JS Bank, in the development of this centre,” said Amir Ahmed Sheikh, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) AJK.