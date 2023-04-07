AVN 65.41 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.87%)
Nooriabad Power Companies reference: Plea to adjourn hearing against CM, others allowed

Fazal Sher Published 07 Apr, 2023 06:06am
ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court, on Thursday, approved the defence counsel’s request in the Sindh Nooriabad Power Companies (SNPC-I and SNPC-II) reference against Murad Ali Shah and others to adjourn the hearing of the case till a final decision on the cases regarding amendment in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws pending before the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Accountability Court-I judge Muhammad Bashir, while hearing the case, approved the defence counsel’s request and adjourned the hearing of the case till May 15.

At the start of the hearing, Shah’s counsel filed an application before the court seeking exemption from personal appearance before the court which the court approved.

During the hearing, counsel for Shah requested the court that the case regarding the National Accountability (Second Amendment) Act, 2022, is pending before the IHC. The IHC had constituted a larger bench for hearing the case regarding amendment in the NAB laws, he said.

The defence counsel requested the court to adjourn the hearing of the case till the final decision on cases regarding the NAB amendments. The court approved the defence counsel’s request and adjourned the hearing of the case till May 15.

