AVN 65.41 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.87%)
BAFL 28.81 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
BOP 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.55%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.86%)
DFML 11.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.51%)
DGKC 44.17 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.25%)
EPCL 49.07 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.08%)
FCCL 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.45%)
FFL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.86%)
FLYNG 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGL 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (7.3%)
HUBC 69.17 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (2.35%)
HUMNL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
KAPCO 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.71%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.47%)
LOTCHEM 23.27 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.04%)
MLCF 26.66 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.39%)
NETSOL 75.92 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.92%)
OGDC 87.34 Increased By ▲ 4.84 (5.87%)
PAEL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.83%)
PIBTL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.73%)
PPL 67.88 Increased By ▲ 4.39 (6.91%)
PRL 12.48 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.46%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.73%)
SNGP 41.19 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (5.24%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.75%)
TPLP 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.31%)
TRG 109.87 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.68%)
UNITY 13.24 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.12%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
BR100 4,114 Increased By 79.4 (1.97%)
BR30 14,819 Increased By 483.9 (3.38%)
KSE100 40,351 Increased By 633.7 (1.6%)
KSE30 15,046 Increased By 284.5 (1.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Ali Amin Gandapur arrested from DI Khan

  • Police shift PTI leader to an undisclosed location
BR Web Desk Published 06 Apr, 2023 08:52pm
Follow us

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police on Thursday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur from Dera Ismail Khan.

The police arrested Gandapur from outside the (DI Khan) bench of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) and shifted him to an undisclosed location. He had taken refuge in the premises of the High Court to avoid arrest.

A heavy contingent of police was present outside the court since Thursday morning to arrest Gandapur.

Reacting to his arrest, PTI Chairman Imran Khan said the "law of the jungle" prevails in Pakistan.

"PDM and handlers have a one-point agenda - that is to go after PTI workers and leadership," Imran said in a tweet.

Quoting Gandapur's lawyer, Imran said it was decided preemptively to arrest Ali Amin Gandapur despite the bail.

"But they will still be decimated in the elections InshaAllah," he added.

Meanwhile, Murad Saeed questioned if the Constitution of Pakistan had been suspended in the country.

"Has the state decided to put aside every issue of the country and crush PTI? Do they not even care about the decisions of the honourable courts."

Ali Amin Gandapur

Comments

1000 characters

Ali Amin Gandapur arrested from DI Khan

NA passes resolution rejecting SC’s Punjab elections verdict

Caretaker govts in Punjab, KP will be unconstitutional after 90 days: Fawad

Imran says NSC meeting called to use 'security' as pretext to postpone elections

US envoy meets finance minister Ishaq Dar, discusses bilateral cooperation

Bullish run at bourse, KSE-100 up over 633 points

Rupee registers major recovery, settles at 284.42 against US dollar

SBP-held forex reserves fall $36mn, now stand at $4.21bn

Silkbank says International Commercial Bank South Sudan plans to invest €50mn in it

Kremlin sees no prospect of Chinese mediation on Ukraine

COAS vows to defend territorial integrity, sovereignty of Pakistan against all threats

Read more stories