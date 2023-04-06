Ali Amin Gandapur arrested from DI Khan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police on Thursday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur from Dera Ismail Khan.

The police arrested Gandapur from outside the (DI Khan) bench of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) and shifted him to an undisclosed location. He had taken refuge in the premises of the High Court to avoid arrest.

A heavy contingent of police was present outside the court since Thursday morning to arrest Gandapur.

Reacting to his arrest, PTI Chairman Imran Khan said the "law of the jungle" prevails in Pakistan.

"PDM and handlers have a one-point agenda - that is to go after PTI workers and leadership," Imran said in a tweet.

Quoting Gandapur's lawyer, Imran said it was decided preemptively to arrest Ali Amin Gandapur despite the bail.

"But they will still be decimated in the elections InshaAllah," he added.

Meanwhile, Murad Saeed questioned if the Constitution of Pakistan had been suspended in the country.

"Has the state decided to put aside every issue of the country and crush PTI? Do they not even care about the decisions of the honourable courts."