HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened lower Thursday as fresh below-forecast US data added to concerns about a recession in the world’s biggest economy.

The Hang Seng Index retreated 0.63 percent, or 128.37 points, to 20,146.22.

The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.30 percent, or 9.81 points, to 3,302.75, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange lost 0.54 percent, or 11.55 points, to 2,127.82.