AVN 64.96 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.17%)
BAFL 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
BOP 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
CNERGY 3.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.15%)
DFML 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.6%)
DGKC 44.35 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.66%)
EPCL 49.06 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.06%)
FCCL 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.55%)
FFL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.49%)
FLYNG 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (6.55%)
HUBC 68.25 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.99%)
HUMNL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.43%)
KAPCO 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.47%)
LOTCHEM 23.39 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.56%)
MLCF 26.63 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.27%)
NETSOL 75.45 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.29%)
OGDC 86.35 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (4.67%)
PAEL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.89%)
PIBTL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.73%)
PPL 67.69 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (6.62%)
PRL 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.98%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.73%)
SNGP 41.00 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (4.75%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2%)
TPLP 14.47 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.26%)
TRG 109.48 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (2.32%)
UNITY 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.02%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
BR100 4,098 Increased By 63.5 (1.57%)
BR30 14,726 Increased By 391.5 (2.73%)
KSE100 40,239 Increased By 521.6 (1.31%)
KSE30 14,991 Increased By 229 (1.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance SILK (Silkbank Limited) 1.11 Increased By ▲ 6.73%

Silkbank says International Commercial Bank South Sudan plans to invest €50mn in it

BR Web Desk Published April 6, 2023 Updated April 6, 2023 12:13pm
Follow us

The International Commercial Bank South Sudan (ICB) has expressed its intention to invest up to 50 million euros ($54.5 million) in Pakistan’s Silkbank Limited (SILK).

Silkbank shared the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

“We would like to inform you that M/s. International Commercial Bank (“ICB”) of South Sudan has expressed an interest in subscribing to the shares of Silkbank Limited (hereinafter referred to as the “Bank™) up to the extent of fifty million euros (Potential Investment), subject to all regulatory requirements and financial due diligence,” read the notice.

Silkbank continues its growth momentum

Silkbank shared that its Board of Directors, in a meeting held on April 05, 2023, reviewed and considered the Letter of Intention and accordingly granted its approval to the management of the bank to “formally pursue the Potential Investment”.

“The board has further authorized the management to enter into a discussion with the ICB to finalize the terms and conditions and documentation and to present the same to the board for its consideration and implementation if considered appropriate,” it added.

ICB is a national South Sudanese bank, founded in June 2011 by a group of South Sudanese and international businessmen.

SILK also said that the proposed investment remains subject to the approval of the board, shareholders, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan and State Bank of Pakistan.

Last year, Park View Enclave (Private) Limited (PVEL), owned by businessman and politician Aleem Khan, withdrew its intention to acquire at least 51% shareholding and control of Silkbank Limited.

stocks SECP PSX silkbank LOI silkbank limited International Commercial Bank South Sudan

Comments

1000 characters

Silkbank says International Commercial Bank South Sudan plans to invest €50mn in it

Intra-day update: Bullish run at bourse, KSE-100 up over 400 points

Intra-day update: rupee claws back against US dollar

Live animals, products: ECC approves amendments to import policy

Piqued by verdict, Maryam assails higher judiciary

No ‘single judge’ can be bigger than SC itself: cabinet

Centre-provinces declaration: Power transmission will be treated as ‘service’ from July 1

‘Mass movement’: Imran asks supporters to wait for his call

Housing and population census: around 40m households counted so far

Rs312.733m old dispute ECC scraps proposed draft IA between KE and FBR

Read more stories