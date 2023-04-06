AVN 64.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.37%)
BAFL 28.97 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.7%)
BOP 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.03%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.86%)
DFML 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.69%)
DGKC 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
EPCL 49.25 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.45%)
FCCL 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
FFL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUBC 67.94 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.53%)
HUMNL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.72%)
KAPCO 24.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
KEL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.96%)
LOTCHEM 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.96%)
MLCF 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.82%)
NETSOL 74.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.3%)
OGDC 83.19 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.84%)
PAEL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.72%)
PPL 64.13 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.01%)
PRL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (12.5%)
SNGP 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.45%)
TELE 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
TRG 108.20 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.12%)
UNITY 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.17%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.72%)
BR100 4,056 Increased By 22 (0.55%)
BR30 14,451 Increased By 115.8 (0.81%)
KSE100 39,916 Increased By 198.7 (0.5%)
KSE30 14,843 Increased By 81.1 (0.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

SBP’s overnight repo rate fixed at 22pc

Recorder Report Published 06 Apr, 2023 06:20am
Follow us

KARACHI: As the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has decided to increase “Policy Rate” (Target Rate) from 20 percent to 21 percent, SBP Overnight Reverse Repo (Ceiling) rate will be at 22 percent i.e. 100 bps above the SBP Policy Rate.

While, the SBP Overnight Repo (Floor) rate will be at 20 percent i.e. 100 bps below the SBP Policy Rate Accordingly, the Floor and Ceiling levels for the Interest Rate Corridor are 20 percent and 22 percent p.a. respectively with width of 200 bps.

The SBP will continue to ensure that the money market overnight rate remains close to the SBP Policy Rate (Target Rate). The new rates are effective from April 05, 2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

SBP SBP policy rate SBP Overnight Reverse Repo rate Interest Rate Corridor

Comments

1000 characters

SBP’s overnight repo rate fixed at 22pc

Live animals, products: ECC approves amendments to import policy

Piqued by verdict, Maryam assails higher judiciary

No ‘single judge’ can be bigger than SC itself: cabinet

Centre-provinces declaration: Power transmission will be treated as ‘service’ from July 1

‘Mass movement’: Imran asks supporters to wait for his call

Housing and population census: around 40m households counted so far

Rs312.733m old dispute ECC scraps proposed draft IA between KE and FBR

Surplus sugar stocks available, says minister

Senate panel passes EPZA amendment bill

SBP not empowered to decide on service matters of bank employees: LHC

Read more stories