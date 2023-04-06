Bilawal opens Lungs Care Centre in Gambat

GAMBAT/KHAIPUR: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has inaugurated Lungs Care Centre & Lungs Transplant Unit and also laid the foundation stone of Health City and Pharmaceutical Unit at Abdul Qadir Shah Jeelani Institute of Medical Sciences at Gambat in district Khairpur.

The country’s first health city will have facilities ranging from state-of-the-art medical tourism to accommodation for attendents accompanying patients.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also inaugurated the country’s first lung transplant centre along with laying the foundation stone of the pharmaceutical industry project. Later, he also visited different parts of the Lung Transplant Centre.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, federal and provincial ministers, lawmakers, party leaders and officers were also present on the occasion.

