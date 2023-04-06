AVN 64.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.19%)
PAA greets newly-appointed Secretary Information

Press Release Published April 6, 2023 Updated April 6, 2023 07:03am
KARACHI: The Pakistan Advertising Association (PAA) has congratulated Sohail Ali Khan on his appointment as the Federal Secretary Information.

As a trade body representing the advertising fraternity of Pakistan, the PAA recognizes the vital role of information and communication in promoting public awareness, economic growth and social harmony. In a message to Khan, the PAA Chairman Syed Jawaid Iqbal said: “We look forward to working with you and the ministry of information to contribute to the development of the advertising industry and the overall media ecosystem of Pakistan.”

“The PAA is committed to working in close collaboration with the new Information Secretary’s office to support his endeavors and promote the highest standards of ethics, transparency and professionalism in advertising. We are confident that together, we can create a brighter future for the advertising landscape of Pakistan,” he added.

Pakistan Advertising Association advertising industry Syed Jawaid Iqbal PAA PAA Secretary Information

