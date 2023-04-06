AVN 64.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.45%)
Punjab ACE summons PTI leaders Zartaj, Buzdar and Jawan Bakht

Recorder Report Published 06 Apr, 2023 06:20am
LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) of Punjab has summoned former federal minister Zartaj Gul, former chief minister Usman Buzdar and former provincial finance minister Hashim Jawan Bakht.

According to the ACE spokesperson, Zartaj Gul has been summoned for investigations regarding alleged commissions in the development works of her constituency. Zartaj Gul and her husband Humayun Akhund allegedly used to take 10 percent commission on providing funds for development schemes.

Anti-corruption body also sought records of Community Development Programme (3) schemes. Anti-corruption has issued a summon notice to Zartaj Gul, Humayun Akhund and Public Health Engineering officers on April 10.

The ACE has summoned the former Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on April 10 to investigate corruption in the construction of a 50km long road from Bharathi to Khar Buzdar in Taunsa at a cost of Rs700 million. The former Chief Minister committed corruption with the alleged connivance of highway department officers and contractors.

Due to the use of poor materials in construction, the road fell into disrepair. Former Punjab Chief Minister Usman Ahmed Buzdar had approved the scheme worth millions of rupees for Bharathi. Poor quality materials were used in tough tiles. A multi-purpose hall was also constructed at the personal residence of Usman Buzdar with the government fund at the cost of millions of rupees, while the former Chief Minister also received kickbacks in the contract of six crores for the construction of the four walls of the cemetery, the ACE spokesperson said.

Usman Buzdar benefited his front man and close relative Dr Ijaz Leghari of millions of rupees in support of contracts.

Former Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht was summoned on April 8 to investigate irregularities in public health engineering schemes. Hashim Jawan Bakht, through his front men, awarded contracts to preferred contractors at above market rates. In Rahim Yar Khan and Mianwali, despite payment to contractors, several schemes are incomplete, while the use of substandard materials has also been revealed in the development schemes.

