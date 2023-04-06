AVN 64.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.19%)
Apr 06, 2023
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (April 05, 2023). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 06 Apr, 2023
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (April 05, 2023).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 39,717.15
High:                      39,904.75
Low:                       39,664.88
Net Change:                    29.89
Volume (000):                 39,544
Value (000):               2,040,170
Makt Cap (000)         1,468,460,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,516.31
NET CH                     (+) 13.96
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,830.95
NET CH                      (+) 7.32
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,150.29
NET CH                      (-) 4.11
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,054.87
NET CH                     (-) 29.62
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,834.90
NET CH                      (-) 2.93
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,096.15
NET CH                      (+) 8.12
------------------------------------
As on:                 05-April-2023
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

