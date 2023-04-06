Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (April 05, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 39,717.15
High: 39,904.75
Low: 39,664.88
Net Change: 29.89
Volume (000): 39,544
Value (000): 2,040,170
Makt Cap (000) 1,468,460,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,516.31
NET CH (+) 13.96
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,830.95
NET CH (+) 7.32
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,150.29
NET CH (-) 4.11
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,054.87
NET CH (-) 29.62
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,834.90
NET CH (-) 2.93
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,096.15
NET CH (+) 8.12
------------------------------------
As on: 05-April-2023
====================================
