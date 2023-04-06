KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (April 05, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 39,717.15 High: 39,904.75 Low: 39,664.88 Net Change: 29.89 Volume (000): 39,544 Value (000): 2,040,170 Makt Cap (000) 1,468,460,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,516.31 NET CH (+) 13.96 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,830.95 NET CH (+) 7.32 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,150.29 NET CH (-) 4.11 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,054.87 NET CH (-) 29.62 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,834.90 NET CH (-) 2.93 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,096.15 NET CH (+) 8.12 ------------------------------------ As on: 05-April-2023 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023