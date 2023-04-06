KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

============================================================================================================= For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ============================================================================================================= Picic Insurance Ltd 31.12.2022 Nil (3.069) (0.09) 28.04.2023 22.04.2023 to Year End 09.30.A.M 28.04.2023 AGM The Pakistan General 31.12.2022 Nil (28.791) (0.62) 29.04.2023 23.04.2023 to Insurance Company Year End 11.00.A.M 29.04.2023 Ltd AGM Glaxosmithkline - - - - 24.05.2023 18.05.2023 (*) to Pakistan Limited 10.00.A.M. 24.05.2023 AGM =============================================================================================================

