Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
=============================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
=============================================================================================================
Picic Insurance Ltd 31.12.2022 Nil (3.069) (0.09) 28.04.2023 22.04.2023 to
Year End 09.30.A.M 28.04.2023
AGM
The Pakistan General 31.12.2022 Nil (28.791) (0.62) 29.04.2023 23.04.2023 to
Insurance Company Year End 11.00.A.M 29.04.2023
Ltd AGM
Glaxosmithkline - - - - 24.05.2023 18.05.2023 (*) to
Pakistan Limited 10.00.A.M. 24.05.2023
AGM
=============================================================================================================
