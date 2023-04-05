‘PM’s Electric Wheelchair Scheme’: GCWUF holds distribution ceremony for students

FAISALABAD: Government College Women University Faisalabad organized the distribution ceremony of “Prime Minister’s Electric Wheelchair Scheme for University Students” on April 3rd, 2023, in the Jinnah Auditorium.

The chief guest of the ceremony was Dr Shaista Sohail, Executive Director Higher Education Commission. Total thirteen students from four universities of Faisalabad, i.e. Government College Women University Faisalabad, Agriculture University Faisalabad, Government College University Faisalabad and Allama Iqbal Open University Faisalabad, received electric wheel chairs in the ceremony.

The Chief Guest Dr Shaista Sohail explained vision of the government behind wheelchair scheme. She told that the wheel chair scheme was initially launched in three phases for six hundred students of all disabled students of Pakistani universities. Till present, total six hundred and five students have received these customized electric wheelchairs that have been designed especially keeping in view the special needs of every user.

She told that the existing number of students with special needs is still great and government of Pakistan is going to launch its second phase very soon to provide this facility to all remaining students also.

She stressed the students to become role models for our next generation by setting examples of righteousness, steadfastness, and hard work. She advised the students to practice moral principles and exercise Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

She further informed about a newly launched Higher Education Portal to bridge gap between industry and academia. She appreciated GCWUF on making excellent arrangements for this Wheelchair Distribution Ceremony.

Worthy Vice Chancellor GCWUF Prof Dr Robina Farooq (TI) declared the ceremony an unwavering commitment of Government of Pakistan and GCWUF with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) projecting, “By 2030 eliminate gender disparities in education and ensure equal access to all levels of education and vocational training for the vulnerable persons with disabilities, indigenous people and children in vulnerable situations.”

She remarked that physical disabilities should never be considered a hindrance in life. Modern technology has enabled us to overcome various human limitations. She related examples of well-known Physicist Stephen Hawking and an artist Farida Kahlo who earned respect and fame for their remarkable services despite their physical disabilities.

Project Director of Prime Minister’s Wheel Chair Programme Miss Durr-e-Shehwar Sadozai briefed the audience on key statistics of the scheme. Her team provided hands on training on operating procedure of the electric wheel chairs. The recipient students expressed their feelings of gratitude to the government of Pakistan and HEC for rendering this much needed machine to facilitate them in the way of their education and future.

The ceremony was attended by the Pro Vice Chancellor GCWUF, Prof Dr Zill-i-Huma Nazli, Registrar GCWUF Asif A Malik, Regional Director Allama Iqbal Open University Bashir Ahmad Samim, Director Student Affairs AIOU Syed Ghulam Kazim Ali, Treasurer Anser Mughal, coordinators of all faculties, Director Student Affairs Dr Asma Aziz, all chairpersons of teaching departments, heads of administrative departments, faculty members, great number of students, and parents of the recipients of the wheelchairs.

Later the honourable chief guest inaugurated Analytical and Health Diagnostic Services Centre and Dr Robina Farooq Diagnostic Lab at GCWUF and planted sapling of a tree also in the university premises.

