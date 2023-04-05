AVN 64.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
BAFL 28.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
BOP 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.76%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.14%)
DFML 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.31%)
DGKC 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.51%)
EPCL 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.3%)
FCCL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
FFL 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.94%)
FLYNG 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
GGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
HUBC 67.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KAPCO 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.98%)
LOTCHEM 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.9%)
MLCF 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.99%)
NETSOL 74.31 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.43%)
OGDC 82.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.31%)
PAEL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.57%)
PIBTL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
PPL 63.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-2.29%)
PRL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
SILK 0.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.33%)
SNGP 38.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
TELE 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.77%)
TPLP 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
TRG 106.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
UNITY 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,028 Decreased By -16.5 (-0.41%)
BR30 14,254 Decreased By -118.6 (-0.82%)
KSE100 39,687 Decreased By -202.6 (-0.51%)
KSE30 14,751 Decreased By -70.2 (-0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PPP issues notice to Gabol for making disturbing remarks

INP Published 05 Apr, 2023 06:16am
Follow us

KARACHI: The PPP on Tuesday has issued a show-cause notice to senior politician Nabil Gabol for making insensitive comments during a recent interview on YouTube.

His statement sparked a controversy on social media prompting swift condemnation from the wider public.

Taking serious notice of his remarks, PPP Sindh President Nisar Khuhro issued the notice to Nabil Gabol, calling on him to explain his remarks within three days. In case of non-clarification, it added, organisational disciplinary action will be taken against him.

According to a spokesperson for the party “Inappropriate conversation and use of un-parliamentary words are not the policy of PPP”. The party’s spokesperson also stressed that there is no place for such remarks or non-parliamentary language within the party’s policies.

PPP Nisar Khuhro Nabil Gabol interview on YouTube

Comments

1000 characters

PPP issues notice to Gabol for making disturbing remarks

Textile industry to be backed for achieving export-led growth: Dar

SOEs: PM forms body for reforms, restructuring

Policy rate hiked to 21pc to bridle unbridled inflation

0.4pc growth rate foreseen: World Bank warns of a ‘macro-economic crisis’

To govt’s chagrin, SC fixes May 14 as Punjab election date

ECP top brass to meet today

Cigarette factories: PM orders installation of track-and-trace system

‘Sodium Naphthalene Sulphate FON-A’: FBR imposes lower rate of 3pc duty on import

With effect from Jan 1 2023: Category-wise consumer gas prices revised by govt

Solarisation of PM House, MPO: 10pc of bid price: one-time adjustment approved by AEDB

Read more stories