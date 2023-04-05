AVN 64.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
Apr 05, 2023
AC adjourns proceedings in Hamza’s case till 27th

Published 05 Apr, 2023
LAHORE: An accountability court on Tuesday adjourned the proceedings in case of former chief minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz against freezing the assets of his family members till April 27.

The court asked the counsel of Prime Minister Shehbaz’s family to submit his detailed arguments on next hearing. An accountability court had frozen the assets of PM Shehbaz Sharif, his wife Nusrat Shehbaz, son Hamza Shahbaz and other family members.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and his family members have been facing a reference of assets beyond means. The NAB alleged that the family members and benamidars of PM Shehbaz received fake foreign remittances of billions in their personal bank accounts.

In addition to these remittances, the bureau said, billions of rupees were also laundered by way of foreign pay orders which were deposited in the personal bank accounts of Hamza Shahbaz and Suleman Shahbaz. Shahbaz, his wife Nusrat and sons Hamza and Suleman had been indicted in the case. Being out of the country, Nusrat joined the trial proceedings through a pleader with the permission of the court.

