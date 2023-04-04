Sri Lankan shares end lower as consumer staples, industrials weigh

Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Tuesday dragged down by losses in consumer staples and industrials stocks, ahead of an interest rate decision by the country’s central bank.

The CSE All-Share index fell 0.68% to 9,173.97.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) is scheduled to hold its monetary policy meeting on Tuesday.

Conglomerate Expolanka Holdings Plc and Ceylon Beverage Holdings PLC were the top drags on the index, falling 1.7% and 19.6%, respectively, according to Refinitiv data

Sri Lankan shares end lower as communication services, consumer discretionary weigh

The trading volume for the CSE All-Share index fell to 25 million shares from about 26.8 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 768.3 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.40 million) from 570 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading 92.3 million rupees of shares, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 681.3 million rupees, the data showed.