Sri Lankan shares end lower as communication services, consumer discretionary weigh

Reuters Published 03 Apr, 2023
Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Monday, dragged down by losses in communication services and consumer discretionary stocks.

The CSE All-Share index fell 0.69% to 9,236.93.

The trading volume for the CSE All-Share index fell to 26.8 million shares from about 382.4 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 570 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.78 million) from 4.27 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Sri Lankan shares end lower as communication services, financials weigh

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing stocks worth 17.7 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading 557.7 million rupees of shares, the data showed.

