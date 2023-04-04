AVN 64.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
Anti-terrorism court extends Imran Khan’s bail in 3 cases

  • Cases pertain to Zille Shah’s murder, arson and interference in state affairs
BR Web Desk Published 04 Apr, 2023 02:14pm
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Tuesday extended Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s bail in three terrorism cases till April 13. The bail was extended in cases pertaining to Zille Shah’s murder, arson and interference in state affairs.

Earlier in the day Imran had visited the ATC, accompanied with security, to fulfil judges’ orders to appear in-person to secure bail.

The three cases were lodged by police following multi-day clashes between law enforcement authorities and PTI supporters in March.

Imran had initially secured bails in the cases on March 25, when the court had granted bail till April 4 (today).

Back then, the ATC had granted Khan bail for surety bonds of Rs100,000 in each case, directing him to be a part of the investigation and not be absent on any hearing date.

At the time, the former prime minister had also written in his petition that he wants to be involved in the investigation but feared being arrested by the police.

There are many other terrorism cases registered against the PTI chief for clashes that took place at the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) on March 18.. Multiple cases were registered against him at Islamabad’s Ramna, CTD and Golra police stations.

On March 21, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had granted protective bail to Imran in two of these cases, registered against him following

And on March 27, the Islamabad High Court granted protective bail to Imran in seven such cases.

Terrorism cases: Imran Khan granted bail by IHC

