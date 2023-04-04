AVN 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.7%)
World

US says its forces killed Islamic State leader in Syria

Reuters Published 04 Apr, 2023 11:03am
Follow us

The United States carried out a military operation that killed a senior Islamic State leader in Syria on Monday, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement early on Tuesday.

Khalid ’Aydd Ahmad al-jabouri was responsible for planning ISIS attacks into Europe and developed the leadership structure for ISIS, the statement said.

Last week, the Tass news agency said Russia had protested to the American-led coalition against the Islamic State militant group about “provocative actions” by US armed forces in Syria.

5 wounded in Israeli air strike near Homs: Syria state media

No civilians were killed or injured in this strike, CENTCOM said, and added that the group “continues to represent a threat to the region and beyond”.

Syria United States MENA Russian President Vladimir Putin RUssia Ukraine war US Central Command Islamic State militant group Khalid ’Aydd Ahmad al jabouri

