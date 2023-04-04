One-sided photo exhibition of the 1971 events taken down

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office said that the United Nations had to “immediately” take down a photo exhibition in its premises in New York, organised by the Permanent Mission of Bangladesh to peddle one-sided and controversial narrative on the 1971 events at the UN, following Pakistan complained with the world body.

Responding to media queries, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that the so-called photo exhibition was a failed attempt by the Permanent Mission of Bangladesh to peddle one-sided and controversial narrative on the 1971 events at the United Nations.

When pointed out by the Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the UN, she added that the exhibition was taken down immediately due to its misrepresentation of history and non-compliance with relevant UN rules. We appreciate the swift action taken by the United Nations in this regard.

“We believe that the issues related to the events of 1971 were resolved through an agreement concluded by the then leadership of Pakistan and Bangladesh in 1974. Pakistan reaffirms its sincere desire for close and fraternal relations with the people of Bangladesh,” she added.

However, on March 29, 2023, the Permanent Mission of Bangladesh to the UN said in a statement that the images and stories of “1971 genocide” were displayed in the United Nations Headquarters in New York “for the first time in history” through a three-day exhibition entitled, “Remembering the victims of 1971 genocide in Bangladesh.”

It stated that the exhibition, organized in collaboration with the Liberation War Museum to commemorate the “National Genocide Day” on 25 March, was opened by Foreign Secretary Ambassador Masud Bin Momen with the presence of the Ambassadors, UN officials, eminent persons from the Bangladesh community including the family members of the freedom fighters and the martyrs.

“Under the able leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, this is a historic step in our efforts to garner international recognition of the horrendous genocide that was committed by the occupation army and their collaborators against our people in 1971. I thank the Liberation War Museum for their assistance in organizing this display,” Foreign Secretary Momen was quoted to have said in his opening remarks.

It further stated that the exhibition displayed 27 photos of “1971 genocide” with corresponding historical narrative, which have been provided by the Liberation War Museum from its collection.

