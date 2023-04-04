AVN 64.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.19%)
Imran’s petition: IHC issues notices to ministry, federal govt

Terence J Sigamony Published 04 Apr, 2023 03:24am
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday issued notices to the federal government and ministry of interior in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s petition against “threats to his life” following a statement of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

A single bench of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard a petition filed by Imran Khan following the “threatening remarks made by the interior minister”.

Besides issuing the notices, the IHC bench directed the respondents to submit a reply in the matter related to the security of the PTI chairman.

During the hearing, the chief justice asked whether Imran Khan is being provided security as a former prime minister. At that, advocate Faisal Farid, representing the PTI chief said that Imran’s security as a former PM had been withdrawn.

Then, Justice Aamer asked what the standard operating procedures (SOPs) are for providing security in the case of someone who has received threats to his life. He further said that former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar had withdrawn many security details.

However, the IHC CJ added that the ex-CJP had also said that security can be provided if someone’s life is in danger. He directed to check if those SOPs are still in the field or not. Advocate Farid told the court that the alleged threats are being made by those under whom the police function.

Later, the IHC bench deferred the hearing till April 6 seeking a response from the Interior Ministry and the Federation.

