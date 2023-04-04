KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (April 03, 2023).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
134,382,772 99,967,273 2,882,371,872 2,160,225,108
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 419,537,650 (137,327,367) 282,210,284
Local Individuals 1,815,161,086 (1,740,869,793) 74,291,293
Local Corporates 1,159,350,389 (1,515,851,965) (356,501,577)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments