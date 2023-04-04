Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (April 03, 2023)....
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (April 03, 2023).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 4.80086 4.80886 4.81157 0.32114
Libor 1 Month 4.85771 4.83057 4.85871 0.42857
Libor 3 Month 5.19271 5.10143 5.19271 0.96200
Libor 6 Month 5.31300 4.98729 5.49986 1.47486
Libor 1 Year 5.30529 4.80886 5.88071 2.17157
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments