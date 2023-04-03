AVN 64.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.19%)
BAFL 28.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.98%)
CNERGY 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
DFML 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
DGKC 42.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
EPCL 47.01 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.53%)
FCCL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.18%)
FFL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.11%)
FLYNG 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
GGL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.76%)
HUBC 67.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.74%)
HUMNL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KAPCO 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
KEL 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.3%)
MLCF 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.13%)
NETSOL 73.83 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.14%)
OGDC 83.45 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.85%)
PAEL 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.74%)
PPL 64.38 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (2.42%)
PRL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
SILK 0.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.41%)
SNGP 38.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.67%)
TELE 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (7.92%)
TPLP 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
TRG 106.86 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.91%)
UNITY 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.32%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,044 Decreased By -11.7 (-0.29%)
BR30 14,373 Increased By 5.9 (0.04%)
KSE100 39,890 Decreased By -110.9 (-0.28%)
KSE30 14,821 Decreased By -31.6 (-0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

New Zealand announce ODI squad for Pakistan series

  • Tom Latham to lead New Zealand in Tim Southee's absence
BR Web Desk Published April 3, 2023
Follow us

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Monday announced a 15-member squad for the One-Day International (ODI) series against Pakistan, with Tom Latham as a leader.

Latham was also appointed as the captain of New Zealand’s T20I squad for Pakistan earlier.

The NZC’s official website confirmed that several leading cricketers like Tim Southee, Kane Williamson, and Trent Boult will miss Kiwis’ limited-over series due to their Indian Premier League (IPL) commitments.

The website also confirmed that Pakistan’s former head coach and off-spin maestro Saqlain Mushtaq will join the team as a consultant for the tour.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead said that the series will be exciting as they also won the ODI series 2-1 against the home side in January.

Nine of the 15 players in the squad have played in Pakistan before whereas Chad Bowes, Rachin Ravindra and Henry Shipley are uncapped ODI players.

The Kiwis will play five T20Is and as many ODIs on their second tour to Pakistan in less than six months. The five-match T20I series will be played in Lahore and Rawalpindi. The first three T20Is will be played in Lahore from April 14-17 before the action shifts to Rawalpindi, where the remaining two T20s and the first two ODIs will be played from April 20-26. Karachi will host the remaining four ODIs from April 30 to May 7.

New Zealand ODI squad

Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell, Chad Bowes, Matt Henry, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Will Young

Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI squad NZC

Comments

1000 characters

New Zealand announce ODI squad for Pakistan series

Punjab elections delay: three-member SC bench to announce verdict on Tuesday

Rupee under pressure against US dollar, settles at 285.04

CJP cannot issue administrative directions on judicial order of fellow judges: Justice Faez Isa

Sales of petroleum products plunge 39% year-on-year in March

PM Shehbaz takes exception to CJP’s remarks during SC hearing

Pak Suzuki announces further plant shutdowns

Burger chain McDonald’s to lay off hundreds of corporate employees

Oil leaps $4/bbl as OPEC+ surprises by cutting output target

Toshakhana case: IHC issues notice to NAB for breaching protocols while summoning Imran, Bushra Bibi

Gas reserves discovered in Dadu, Sindh, says PPL

Read more stories