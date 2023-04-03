New Zealand announce ODI squad for Pakistan series

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Monday announced a 15-member squad for the One-Day International (ODI) series against Pakistan, with Tom Latham as a leader.

Latham was also appointed as the captain of New Zealand’s T20I squad for Pakistan earlier.

The NZC’s official website confirmed that several leading cricketers like Tim Southee, Kane Williamson, and Trent Boult will miss Kiwis’ limited-over series due to their Indian Premier League (IPL) commitments.

The website also confirmed that Pakistan’s former head coach and off-spin maestro Saqlain Mushtaq will join the team as a consultant for the tour.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead said that the series will be exciting as they also won the ODI series 2-1 against the home side in January.

Nine of the 15 players in the squad have played in Pakistan before whereas Chad Bowes, Rachin Ravindra and Henry Shipley are uncapped ODI players.

The Kiwis will play five T20Is and as many ODIs on their second tour to Pakistan in less than six months. The five-match T20I series will be played in Lahore and Rawalpindi. The first three T20Is will be played in Lahore from April 14-17 before the action shifts to Rawalpindi, where the remaining two T20s and the first two ODIs will be played from April 20-26. Karachi will host the remaining four ODIs from April 30 to May 7.

New Zealand ODI squad

Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell, Chad Bowes, Matt Henry, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Will Young