Tom Latham returns to lead as New Zealand announce T20I squad against Pakistan

New Zealand Cricket (NZ) on Sunday announced a 15-man squad for the five-match T20I series against Pakistan starting from April 14 in Lahore.

Senior wicketkeeper-batter Tom Latham, who hasn’t featured in T20Is since 2021, will return to lead New Zealand’s squad, which includes potential T20 debutants Chad Bowes and Henry Shipley.

T20I regulars like the skipper Tim Southee, Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell and Lockie Ferguson were not picked because they have been given clearance to play the IPL starting March 31.

Cole McConchie and Rachin Ravindra have also made the cut based on some solid domestic performances.

Bowes has been selected for the first time in the format fresh off his ODI debut at Eden Park on Saturday.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead said Latham’s return to T20 cricket reflected his ability to adapt his game and leadership.

“We saw against India earlier this season the power and range of shots that Tom possesses. His adaptability also means he can feature in a range of batting positions.

“He led an inexperienced T20 squad to Bangladesh in 2021, and we were really impressed with his leadership of that group during a COVID bubble tour.”

New Zealand will play five T20Is and as many ODI on their second tour to Pakistan in less than six months. The five-match T20I series will be played in Lahore and Rawalpindi. The first three T20Is will be played in Lahore from April 14-17 before the action shifts to Rawalpindi, where the remaining two T20s and the first two ODIs will be played from April 20-26. Karachi will host the remaining four ODIs from April 30 to May 7.

NZ Squad for Pakistan T20Is

Tom Latham (C, WK)

Chad Bowes

Mark Chapman

Dane Cleaver

Matt Henry

Ben Lister

Adam Milne

Cole McConchie

Daryl Mitchell

Jimmy Neesham

Rachin Ravindra

Henry Shipley

Ish Sodhi

Blair Tickner

Will Young